Iconic KFC bucket removed from Goldstream Avenue

Crews disassemble the iconic red and white KFC bucket from a sign on Goldstream Avenue. (Photo courtesy of Mark Schoor)

The KFC location on Goldstream Avenue has shut its doors. Crews were seen last week disassembling the iconic bucket.

Located at 731 Goldstream Ave., the red and white building bearing Colonel Sanders’ image has been a mainstay on Langford’s main strip.

In 2013, a variance allowing for an expansion and facade renovation at the 731 Goldstream Ave. location went before Langford council. At that time, a report from the planning, zoning and affordable housing committee included the caveat that approval of the request (if it were to be forwarded to city staff for consideration) be subject to the “applicant removing the existing freestanding ‘bucket’ sign” from the property.

The popular fast-food chain, known for its buckets of fried chicken, opened another location in Langford in the Belmont Market shopping plaza in early 2020.

