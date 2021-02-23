The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo

Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

The industry association for woodstove producers is fighting back against local government attempts to curb use of woodstoves as a heating source.

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association of Canada (HPBAC) recently launched a publicity campaign to “overturn the ban” in Vancouver Island’s Comox Valley area, including a website devoted to the issue.

Adam De Caire, the association’s director of public affairs, told Black Press Media the group is disappointed by the actions of local governments in recent years that pose obstacles for the inclusion of new, cleaner woodstoves in homes. The campaign is the first of its kind for the HPBAC and went live in late January.

“This campaign seemed like the logical next step after a disappointing level of engagement/consultation from local municipalities,” he said. “Banning future installations is the easy path for municipalities, but does not make a measurable improvement to air quality.”

The goal of the HPBAC campaign is to let residents know about the local restrictions as well as educate them on the wood-burning stoves sold in 2021 versus misconceptions they might have. One of their arguments is that the newer stoves burn cleaner with far less particulate matter.

“If a resident sees a neighbour’s chimney letting off large amounts of smoke, then it is highly likely that the offender is using an appliance that is many years or decades old,” De Caire said.

Stoves sold before 1988 had no limits on emissions. The HPBAC’s data show old stoves could emit 40-50 grams of particulate matter per house. The post-1988 stoves might emit just over eight, with further reductions since 2015. A stove sold and installed today in B.C. now can emit a maximum of 2.5 grams per hour, De Caire added.

This response from the industry was prompted by bylaw decisions made in three Vancouver Island municipalities.

Courtenay updated its bylaw in May 2020, to restrict solid fuel-burning appliances either to new buildings or through renovations to existing ones. Since December 2018, Cumberland has prohibited woodstoves in new residential buildings, to go with a ban on yard waste and land-clearing burning from 2017. Black Press had yet to hear back from Comox at the time of this posting, but its website shows its building bylaw was amended in 2019 to include a woodstove ban.)

RELATED STORY: Comox council says no to wood stoves in renos and construction

RELATED STORY: ‘Hot spot’ wood smoke areas identified in Comox Valley

Clean-air advocates, on the other hand, are worried about the prospect of more woodstoves in the Comox Valley. They point to evidence that the area already has some of the poorest air quality in the province, especially in the cold winter months when more people are burning.

“We need to cap the numbers of stoves and start reversing the trend,” said Jennell Ellis of Breathe Clean Air Comox Valley. “From our point of view, these bylaws that industry are fighting are just one small step.”

The organization has a Facebook group with nearly 300 members. It also includes information about air quality threats on its website, and links to the province’s air quality index and pollution numbers. The group also cites reports from the BC Lung Association and the provincial government that note the community’s high particulate numbers for the area not only around the Georgia Strait region but the province as a whole.

Breathe Clean Air Comox Valley is not convinced by arguments about new cleaner woodstoves, saying the evidence the industry provides is based on optimum use, not necessarily on stoves that have been around for a few years.

“Even the best burners are still putting out way more pollution,” Ellis said. “If we’re going to clean up our air, we can’t keep putting in more woodstoves.”

De Caire said the association is part of an area airshed round table but is disappointed that local governments enacted their bans.

“The City of Courtenay preempted the work of this group by imposing a ban … with no consultation of the industry, and as far as we can see, of the community at large. We have experienced a similar lack of consultation or engagement from the Town of Comox and the Village of Cumberland,” he said.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air quality

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seaspan to field test new energy storage system that will more than triple its battery capacity
Next story
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Just Posted

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
Metchosin woman seeks treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

The Township of Esquimalt will finalize its plastic bag ban in March, after receiving approval from the province for its proposed bylaw. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Paul Chiasson)
Plastic bag ban coming soon to Esquimalt

Municipality set to enact bylaw outlawing single-use bags in March

A Bowker Creek duck was in good hands this weekend when several neighbours came together to remove a plastic lid from her beak. (Courtesy of Mack Kurtz)
Saanich neighbours call for change after duck found with plastic ring on beak

Loose recycling, garbage could be contributing to Bowker Creek pollution, neighbours say

‘The beauty of Winter Wanderland is that anyone with a window can participate,’ said Darcy Topinka. (Photo courtesy Anne Milroy)
James Bay Winter Wanderland looks to 2022 after Victoria event cancelled

Organizers hoped to make the event more accessible and further reaching this year

Oak Bay Police talk to daycare kids at Windsor Pavilion during the pandemic. Pandemic restrictions led to a decrease in Oak Bay traffic violations and collisions in 2020. (Oak Bay Twitter)
Oak Bay vehicle collisions dip as crime statistics remain steady,

Traffic-related issues the only drop, according to police stats

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Suspicious men block frightened woman’s car at Port Alberni McDonald’s

Pair left after woman yelled and hit horn, RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public tips to help locate Brian Sutherland, wanted for mischief and uttering threats after allegedly trying to break down a door and smashing a window of a south Nanaimo home last week. (Photo submitted)
Man wanted after allegedly trying to break through door and window of Nanaimo home

Brian Sutherland, 31, wanted for mischief and uttering threats

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

Most Read