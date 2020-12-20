Island’s CORE featured Dec. 28 on Celebrity IOU with Justin Hartley

The Mediterranean Oasis installation at Dover Shores, Newport Beach, Calif. This is similar to the project CORE Landscape Products is doing on the Celebrity IOU episode on Dec. 28. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography

The Mediterranean Oasis installation at Dover Shores, Newport Beach, Calif. This is similar to the project CORE Landscape Products is doing on the Celebrity IOU episode on Dec. 28. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography

A Vancouver Island eco-landscaping business will be featured on an upcoming TV episode with the popular Property Brothers.

The Scott brothers have a spin-off of their long-time HGTV series called Celebrity IOU. On the show, guest celebrities pay back some individuals who have made a deep impact on them. So far, the show has featured the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Michael Bublé, Viola Davis and Brad Pitt.

For the Dec. 28 episode, the star will be Justin Hartley of the award-winning NBC show, This Is Us, and it will focus on work that he wanted done for a backyard renovation.

For CORE Landscape Products, based in Comox, the show should provide some serious exposure from the Property Brothers for its foundation product.

“They’ve just gravitated toward our [product] and loved using it, so it’ll be featured,” says CORE founder Caroline Rutledge. “They’re using it more and more.”

Based in Comox, CORE has worked on commercial and residential projects throughout North America. CORE describes itself as providing “environmentally sustainable solutions in the development of civic projects such as public spaces, driveways, walkways and vehicle-friendly green parking areas.” Some of the benefits cited include reduced urban heat, proper waste-water management and healthy soil, trees and shrubs. Foundation projects can include xeriscaping, garden paths, nature paths, fire pit areas, dining areas and gravel stabilizing grids.

“There are different types of grids that we have,” she says.

CORE was founded on the belief that everyone has the ability to improve the environment. As its website says, “For us at CORE, that means creating products that both enrich our environment and are sustainable.”

The company has been in business for a decade. It sells to many installers in California, and one landscaping company that works with the Property Brothers recommended CORE to them, so they gave it a try and soon Hollywood was beckoning for the Comox company’s offerings.

“That’s when it sort of took off,” Rutledge says.

As well, CORE’s product will be featured on an episode later in 2021 for a project larger than the backyard in the Hartley episode.

“They loved working it with it so much,” Rutledge says, “they asked me for, I think, it was 10 times as much for a big project that was going on in the spring.”

Rutledge cannot divulge which celebrities will be on the later episode, beyond to say they could be considered “American royalty.”

“We can’t say it,” she adds. “We’re excited. We’re very, very excited.”

The upcoming episode with CORE and Justin Hartley is scheduled for Dec. 28 on HGTV at 10 p.m.


