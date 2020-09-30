Langford launches new campaign to support local eateries

The City of Langford is launching a new “Taste of Langford” campaign to help support local eateries. It’s an extension of the city’s “I am Langford” initiative. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Langford is unveiling a new campaign – called “Taste of Langford” – to help support local eateries through what has been an extraordinarily difficult year.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 21, participating local eateries will launch a new dish and offer a special “Taste of Langford” discount.

Recognizing the toll COVID-19 has taken on the restaurant industry, the city is hoping its campaign will incentivize people to get out and support community-owned spots. It is encouraging people to support both their “tried-and-true familiar favourites” and to try out some new places as well.

“Taste of Langford is providing those businesses with an opportunity to showcase themselves to people who may not have visited or heard of them before,” said Castro Boateng, head chef and owner of House of Boateng, in a statement. “More than anything, I’m excited to see what Taste of Langford promotions other businesses come up with.”

The campaign is an extension of the city’s “I am Langford” initiative, which launched in July with the message that local businesses are resilient, open and safe.

A list of participating businesses and their featured promotions can be found on the iamlangford.com/taste-of-langford.

