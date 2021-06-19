Marigold residences grow more townhouses and condos in Central Saanich

50 condos, 14 townhouses up next for project adjacent to Pat Bay Highway

Steve Mann and Tim Hackett consider Marigold Lands their finest development. (Rendering courtesy Marigold Lands)

Construction is set to start on Phase Three of the Marigold Lands. Steve Mann and Tim Hackett consider it their finest development after 50 years of experience, according to a news release.

Marigold Lands is a partnership between longtime Vancouver Island developer Hackett, and Mann, owner of Don Mann Excavating Ltd.

The project, nestled between the Pat Bay Highway and Lochside Drive, consists of a six-storey condominium building, along with eight two-storey and six three-storey townhouses.

The condo building will have 50 residences – one and two-bedrooms some with a den – featuring high ceilings and generous balconies, with the upper floors having ocean views. All suites have access to a communal landscaped rooftop with a covered barbecue and sitting area.

The underground parkade is hidden by tiered landscaping and features bike parking and EV charging stations.

The townhouses have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a den or bonus area, a private outdoor space and garage. The townhouses have a one-bedroom lock-off suite to enable families to rent out as a mortgage helper or provide extra accommodation.

