Metchosin restaurant celebrates 35 years in business

A popular West Shore eatery is celebrating a big milestone.

Metchosin’s My-Chosen Cafe marked 35 years in business on July 12.

“We sure have come a long way since the original 32-seat My-Chosen Cafe opened in July 1987,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our amazing customers and staff members who have supported us all these years, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

