Micro brewery proposed for Jordan River

Jordan River Brewing Company envisions to build wholesale, sit-in brewery along Highway 14

A micro brewery is eyed to be on tap in Jordan River.

Jordan River Brewing Company is envisioning to build a brewery along Highway 14 on a site owned by Totangi Properties.

The aim of the business is to brew beer for wholesale and retail trade and offer tastings on-site. The business proposal also includes offering food and non-alcoholic drinks on the premises.

The plan is in preliminary stages, as the company still has to move through some hoops as rezoning of the proposed site is required. The application is at the ‘referral stage’ in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, and the rezoning process typically takes months.

Should the business plan prove viable in the community, the company says it would design the brewery to fit in with the natural surroundings and rural area.

“We believe that the Jordan River area will benefit from increased services for both the local residents and visitors to the area,” states the company website. “Our hope is that the Jordan River Brewing Company will become a new gathering place for the community, creating jobs, promoting tourism, and bolstering additional economic interest and community pride.”

If approved, it would join the roster of three neighbouring breweries, including Sooke Brewing Company, Sooke Oceanside Brewery, and Bad Dog Brewing Company.

For more information on the plans visit www.jordanriverbrewery.com.

