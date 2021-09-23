Moon Under Water doubles up as Greater Victoria breweries named among the best in Canada

Potts Pilsner, crafted by Victoria brewery Moon Under Water, scored gold at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards. (Courtesy Moon Under Water Brewery) Potts Pilsner, crafted by Victoria brewery Moon Under Water, scored gold at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards. (Courtesy Moon Under Water Brewery)

Victoria brewery Moon Under Water is among only a handful of beer-makers to bring home two awards from the recent Canadian Brewing Awards.

The 2021 awards were handed out Sept. 18 with an event at the Hilton Quebec in Quebec City.

Vancouver Island breweries that took home hardware included double winners Moon Under Water Brewpub, Twin City Brewing, as well as Canoe Brewpub, Ace Brewing, White Sails Brewing, Sooke Brewing Co., Sooke Oceanside Brewery, Dog Mountain Brewing, and Phillips Brewing.

Moon Under Water scored gold with its Potts Pilsner in the Kellerbier/Zwickelbier category as well as silver for Tuku in the wood and barrel-aged sour beer category.

The gold-winning Potts, brewed in the style of the great north German pilsners, is billed as a crisp, dry-hopped and citrusy beer.

Fellow Victoria business, Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. scored gold for its Tiger Shark Pale Ale.

Over in the western communities, Sooke Oceanside Brewery scored silver in the dry stout category for Reena O’Reilly Dry Irish Stout.

Sooke Brewing Company also took silver in Barley Wine-Style Ale – English Style/American Style for its Barleywine.

B.C. businesses took home 40 awards including:

European Style Lager (Pilsner)

BRONZE: Medusa Lager | Batch 44 Brewery | British Columbia

SILVER: Simple Things | Steel & Oak Brewing | British Columbia

European Style Amber to Dark Lager

GOLD: Riverfest | Steel & Oak Brewing | British Columbia

Bock – Traditional German Style

BRONZE: Dissimulator | Twin City Brewing Company | British Columbia

Kellerbier/Zwickelbier

GOLD: POTTS PILSNER | Moon Under Water Brewery | British Columbia

German Style Kölsch

SILVER: High Country Kölsch | Mt. Begbie Brewing Company | British Columbia

Wheat Beer – Belgian Style (Wit)

GOLD: Jongleur | Strange Fellows Brewing | British Columbia

Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel

BRONZE: Precursor Belgian Dubbel | Luppolo Brewing Company | British Columbia

Belgian-Style Tripel

SILVER: Antwerpen | Dageraad Brewing | British Columbia

Belgian-Style Abbey Ale / Pale Ale

BRONZE: Belgian Pale Ale | Howe Sound Brewing | British Columbia

SILVER: Burnabarian | Dageraad Brewing | British Columbia

GOLD: BEES! Belgian Blonde Ale with Honey | Dog Mountain Brewing | British Columbia

Belgian-Style Strong Ale Pale / Dark / Specialty

SILVER: Goldilocks | Strange Fellows Brewing | British Columbia

German-Style Sour Ale Berliner-Style Weisse or Gose

BRONZE: Smoked Salt Gose | Parallel 49 Brewing | British Columbia

Brown Ale

SILVER: Woodnutt Brown Ale | Coast Mountain Brewing | British Columbia

Scotch Ale

BRONZE: 24-2 Stock Ale | Blindman Brewing | Alberta

GOLD: Brave Liver | Mt. Begbie Brewing Company | British Columbia

English Style Pale Ale

SILVER: Sam McGuire’s Pale Ale | Shuswap Lake Brewing | British Columbia

Oatmeal Stout

GOLD: Unholy One Nitro Stout | East Vancouver Brewing Company | British Columbia

Dry Stout

SILVER: Reena O’Reilly Dry Irish Stout | Sooke Oceanside Brewery | British Columbia

English Style India Pale Ale

SILVER: Orion 1-1 Poppy Seed IPA | Smugglers Trail Caskworks | British Columbia

North American Style Lager

BRONZE: Canoe Brewpub Helles | Canoe Brewpub | British Columbia

SILVER: True North Lager | Brewhall Beer Co. | British Columbia

North American Style Premium Lager

GOLD: Deep Cove Lager | Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers | British Columbia

Light (Calorie-Reduced) Lager

BRONZE: Lifelong Lite Lager | Neighbourhood Brewing Company | British Columbia

North American Style – Amber / Red Ale

BRONZE: Havre St-Pierre – American Amber Ale | Four Rivers Brewing Co. Ltd. | New Brunswick

SILVER: Ruby Tears | Parallel 49 Brewing | British Columbia

GOLD: Idleback | Slackwater Brewing | British Columbia

Wheat Beer – North American Style

BRONZE: Swedish Gymnast | Twin City Brewing Company | British Columbia

American Style India Pale Ale

BRONZE: Jet Fuel IPA | Ace Brewing Company | British Columbia

SILVER: Lazy D’Haze IPA | Powell Brewery | British Columbia

GOLD: Permanent Resident IPA | Five Roads Brewing | British Columbia

New England Style India Pale Ale

BRONZE: Circle Route Hazy Pale Ale | White Sails Brewing Ltd. | British Columbia

Session India Pale Ale

BRONZE: Carreta Session IPA | Andina Brewing Co. | British Columbia

SILVER: Alpha Juicy Lager | Academy Brewing Company Inc. | British Columbia

American Belgo-Style Ale

BRONZE: Bootsy Farmhouse IPA | House of Funk Brewing Company | British Columbia

Special Honey / Maple Lager or Ale

BRONZE: Honey Comb Pale Ale | Barnside Brewing Co. | British Columbia

Gluten Free Beer

GOLD: Forager Pale Ale | Whistler Brewing Company | British Columbia

Session Ale

GOLD: Tiger Shark Pale Ale | Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. | British Columbia

Barley Wine-Style Ale – English Style / American Style

SILVER: Barleywine | Sooke Brewing Company | British Columbia

Wood and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer

BRONZE: Citizen Cane Rum Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout | Bomber Brewing | British Columbia

Wood and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer

SILVER: TUKU | Moon Under Water Brewery | British Columbia

