Music, beer, wrestling on tap for Victoria brewery’s 3rd birthday bash

Whistle Buoy turns three this month, and plans to make up for lost time with a bash in Market Square. (Courtesy Whistle Buoy)

Wrestling, music and beer collide in Victoria this month for Whistlemania in Market Square.

The three-year-old brewery is celebrating for the first time with other potential parties falling within the pandemic and related restrictions.

Whistle Buoy Brewing plans to make up for lost time and thank the people of Victoria for supporting the small business.

The event in the lower courtyard of historic Market Square runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and features local bands including Alle, Neighbourly, The Projectors, DJ Juice, and Downtown Mischief.

READ ALSO: From lagers to IPAs, Island beers take top honours at Canadian Brewing Awards

Comedian Evan Mumford serves as master of ceremonies. Between musical acts, athletes from local 365 Pro Wrestling will entertain.

“There will be high flying, bone crunching action – there will also be comedy and technical wrestling. Think of it as a smorgasbord of wrestling so there will be something for everyone,” 365 owner Mike Becherer said in a news release.

Food available includes The Wandering Mollusk, Los Panas Kitchen, Wannawafel and coffee by Hey Happy with more vendors to be announced.

Tickets are $55 available at whistlebuoybrewing.com.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria wrestling program rebuilding after quiet years

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BusinessWrestling