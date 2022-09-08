Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

New air passenger protection rules come into effect Thursday

Canada closes loophole that left some unable to secure refunds after pandemic-related cancellations

New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect today.

The update comes as the Canadian Transport Agency tries to close a loophole that left some passengers unable to secure cash refunds after pandemic-related flight cancellations.

Starting Thursday, airlines will be required to issue a full refund for cancellations and delays if passengers are not placed on a new flight within 48 hours, including for reasons outside of the airline’s control.

Previously, the passenger rights regime only required refunds for flight disruptions that were within the airline’s control, which excluded situations ranging from weather to war.

As well as a cash refund, the ticket price may also be reimbursed through credit or vouchers and is to be paid in full by the airline within 30 days.

The original Air Passenger Protection Regulations were established in 2019, before air travel demand collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Air TravelFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Major telecoms agree to emergency outage deal: Minister Champagne

Just Posted

The Sooke Harbour House has undergone extensive renovations since its sale two years ago. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
A Sooke landmark is up for sale

Saanich is set to begin work on storm drain replacements and roadway upgrades on Gorge Road between Admirals and Tillicum roads. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich infrastructure, transportation upgrades to get rolling along Gorge Road

Denny Warner, executive director of the Mary Winspear Centre, said she and the board of the Saanich Peninsula Memorial Park Society are working hard to recover the charitable status of the society, as well as the Mary Winspear Foundation, the society’s fundraising arm. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre loses charitable status

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Fisher after the 47-year-old was last seen and reported missing on Tuesday (Sept. 6). (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: Christopher Fisher last seen on Sept. 6

Pop-up banner image