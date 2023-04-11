New Raincoast Gin on tap as distillery moves from Sooke to Langford

Sheringham Distillery opens in Langford this month after making the move from Sooke. (Sheringham Distillery/Facebook)

Expect more events and bigger parties as award-winning gin-maker Sheringham Distillery makes the move from Sooke to Langford and launches a new product this month.

Started in Shirley by Jason and Alayne MacIsaac in 2015, Sheringham moved to Sooke in 2017 and more than tripled production. The new location at 103 – 4382 West Shore Pkwy. in Langford opens this month.

“Our community and the beautiful West Coast where we come from is everything to us. We’re excited about our new space that gives us the opportunity to host local events with our neighbours and enjoy the best cocktails and cuisine together,” said Jason, a master distiller.

Sheringham invites the community to celebrate with a launch party April 29.

The launch party includes eight Sheringham cocktails and Lumette non-alcoholic cocktails curated by local bartenders, small plates from House of Boateng and music by Vinyl Ritchie. Guests will be the first to try Sheringham’s new Raincoast Gin, inspired by the fresh rainfall that feeds the West Coast’s temperate rainforests.

A pair of happy hour events are on tap Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 24 for those who miss the launch party. The events will showcase local cuisine paired with Sheringham and Lumette cocktails.

“We hope to see everyone come out for our launch party and Happy Hour events. It’s going to be a good time,” Jason said.

A player in the global market, Sheringham is on a mission to make the world’s most approachable gin, prioritizing sustainability and quality ingredients with a chef’s approach to distillation, the company said.

Sheringham maintains strong ties to its West Coast roots with sustainability initiatives at the core of the business. A portion of sales goes to SeaLegacy, an organization with a mission to create healthy and abundant oceans through the power of visual storytelling. Sheringham plans to be carbon neutral by 2023.

Visit www.sheringhamdistillery.com for details.

