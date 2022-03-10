New summer night market coming to Langford

Mom Market Collective to descend on Veteran’s Memorial Park on Thursdays in July

The Mom Market Collective has run a number of markets on Vancouver Island. It will host a series of Thursday night events in Langford in July. (Courtesy of Mom Market Collective)

Langford is getting a new market in July.

City council has approved a request by the Mom Market Collective Inc. – a national group that has held markets in downtown Victoria and Beban Park in Nanaimo – to hold a weekly Thursday night market during July in Veterans Memorial Park.

The schedule means it won’t impact the existing Goldstream Farmer’s Market and other community events at that location, such as Music in the Park. City staff also worked out a deal with organizers to prevent the market’s operations from impacting the Station Avenue revitalization project.

The collective will be charged $200 each day the market is open.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore