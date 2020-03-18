News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Effective immediately, the Sooke News Mirror office has closed to the public.

The News Mirror team remains on the job, but we will not be handling walk-in customers, in a bid to preserve the health of the public and our staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is a precautionary measure.

If you need to reach the News Mirror for any reason you can do so by phone at 250-642-5752 or by email:

Publisher: publisher@sookenewsmirror.com

Editor: editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Sales: sales@sookenewsmirror.com

Circulation: circulation@sookenewsmirror.com

Classifieds: bcclassified@blackpress.ca

We thank you for your patience during this time. For all the latest news about COVID-19 and from around the Sooke Region check out our website: sookenewsmirror.com.



