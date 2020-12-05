The Avenue Gallery’s December exhibition features their annual jewelry show with proceeds going to Victoria Hospice. (Avenue Gallery Photo)

Oak Bay’s The Avenue Gallery ‘glitters’ for the holidays

At The Galleries sparkles for December

The Avenue Gallery’s eighth annual jewelry exhibition and fundraiser, All That Glitters, is back in support for Victoria Hospice.

From Dec. 1 to 24, The Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay Village is showcasing wearable art by the finest boutique jewellers in Canada, said owner Heather Wheeler. A percentage from the sale of each gem sold will be donated to Victoria Hospice, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“In the years All That Glitters has been a fundraiser event for Victoria Hospice, thousands of dollars have been raised for this worthy cause. Excitement builds as our clients count down the days to the exhibition, with many coming in to preview before opening day,” Wheeler said.

All 19 jewellers of the exhibition are Canadian, from coast to coast (Victoria to Halifax).

“We are honoured to support this extraordinary community treasure. Looking fabulous has never had such a worthy payoff,” Wheeler said.

West End Gallery downtown is showing a collaboration called Adorn with Art: A Group Exhibition, Dec. 5 to 24.

“This group exhibition showcases a variety of colours, techniques and inspiration to celebrate the season; landscapes, still lifes, abstracts, impressionistic, urban and figurative styles are all represented,” said West End’s Amy Boyle.

The show features Sacha Barrette, Alain Bédard, Claudette Castonguay, Rod Charlesworth, Steve Coffey, Greta Guzek, Dana Irving, Grant Leier, Elka Nowicka, Jeannette Sirois, Peter Shostak, Blu Smith, Peter Wyse and more.

Also on display is a beautiful selection of glassworks from Robert Held, Tammy Hudgeon, Paull Rodrigue and David Thai. There’s also selection of iconic Canadian portrait ceramics by Elaine Brewer-White and haute couture handmade jewelry by Dulce Alba Lindeza.

READ ALSO: Victoria muralist goes big with gallery exhibition

Madrona Gallery downtown is hosting Deck the Walls XI from Dec. 3 to 21.

The group exhibition highlights new works by gallery artists and is a rotating show that changes each week to accommodate the large number of paintings.

It features the works of Maud Lewis, Serge Brunoni, Nicholas Bott, Corrinne Wolcoski, Megan Dietrich, April Wood, Meghan Hildebrand and more.

“We highlight the diversity of our stable of artists with selected works produced specifically for this show and some staff favourites that look back to exhibitions from 2020,” said Madrona owner Michael Warren.

The show also features a series of winter scenes from Antoinne Bittar that impart the charm of a snowy winter.

Deck the Walls will open with a socially-distanced reception on Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

oak bay

Sous l’olivier Domaine Souviou, a 20-inch by 24-inch oil on canvas by Raynald Leclerc, showing at West End Gallery in December. (Raynald Leclerc Image)

Sous l’olivier Domaine Souviou, a 20-inch by 24-inch oil on canvas by Raynald Leclerc, showing at West End Gallery in December. (Raynald Leclerc Image)

Most Read