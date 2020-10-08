Outdoors store operators happy in new West Shore home

Island Outfitters opens the doors this week on Island Highway in View Royal

Island Outfitters staffer Megan White stocks the fishing lures section of the new store in View Royal. The outdoors retailer opens its new store this week, nine months after its previous store in Saanich was destroyed by fire. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Like a phoenix, Island Outfitters has emerged from the flames of a devastating fire and landed in View Royal.

The outdoor recreation retailer plans to open its doors officially this week, nine months after fire ripped through its previous location on Douglas Street in Saanich.

“We’ve got all of the COVID restrictions sorted out now, we’re following all the suggestions, and overall we’re excited to get back open. That’s what we’re focusing on,” said store spokesperson Megan White. “We’re extremely thankful for everybody who has stuck with us.”

Customers will find some of the previous employees on hand as well as some newcomers, but the excellent product knowledge remains among the staff, she said.

The space, previously occupied by Mad Man McKay’s, is about the same size as the previous store, but the move has allowed for a reconfiguration to a more open concept, White said. As for merchandise, most popular items will eventually be available, but staff are always happy to get suggestions from customers, White added.

