PHOTOS: Giant Canadian flag soars above new Langford RV dealership

Flag believed to be the largest on the Island

A giant national symbol can be spotted swaying in the breeze outside of a new Langford RV dealer.

Galaxy RV Victoria raised a Canadian flag at noon on Friday that staff believe the flag to be the largest on the Island. The impressive flag is 15 by 300 feet and flies from an 80-foot pole. It was purchased locally at the Victoria Flag Shop.

“We are patriotic, this country has been good to me, and the flag will be a bit of a landmark for us,” said Phil Dagger, owner of Galaxy.

Staff gathered to raise the flag in celebration of the new dealership, which will officially open by the end of the month. Dagger noted there will also be a car dealership on site, which is expected to open by the end of October.

“This will be our flagship RV dealership on the Island and we are very excited to open, the community has been very supportive to date from our temporary facility,” said Dagger.

Galaxy RV raised a giant Canadian flag outside their new dealership in Langford Friday. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)