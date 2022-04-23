Prime Victoria sites up for grabs for mobile vendors this summer, fall

City permits free; 15 spots available at eight locations on 2-week rotation

The City of Victoria is accepting applications for mobile businesses to occupy vendor stalls across the city, as part of the city’s Build Back Victoria Program.

Fifteen stalls at eight locations across Victoria are available for free to vendors on a two-week rotating basis, until October 2022. Vendor locations are away from competing storefronts at the following locations; two each at Clover Point, Macdonald Park on Simcoe Street, Hollywood Park on Fairfield Road, Oaklands Park on Scott Street, on Harbour Road across from the Galloping Goose Trail, along Dallas Road near Howe Street, and one spot above Gonzales Beach Park.

Vendors are allowed to operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“Mobile vendors and food trucks are popular with locals and visitors alike” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a release. “This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to reach more customers during what is expected to be a busy summer season, while helping to activate our streets, parks and public spaces.”

Since the program was launched in 2020, more than 25 mobile vendors have participated, ranging from ice cream and food trucks to those offering dental, acupuncture and bicycle repair services.

In addition to the temporary mobile vending, the city also offers a permanent bicycle vending program for entrepreneurs to try out their business with low start-up costs. Those interested in either can apply for a free permit all summer long at the City’s Build Back Victoria webpage.

