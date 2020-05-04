Readers gain more time to vote for Victoria’s Best of the City

Vote for your favourite elements of the community by June 15

The world was a different place when the Best of the City 2020 voting opened on March 13.

The 26th annual Best of the City, hosted by Black Press Media, allows residents to vote for their favourite businesses and hot spots. This year it features 141 categories, ranging from restaurants to resorts, and from best romantic spots to best walking trails.

This year there are six new categories: best social media platform, best massage, best camping spot, best cell phone provider, best linen/bedding store and best home decor store (previously best furnishings).

READ ALSO: Best of the City 2019

With dramatic changes in the current social climate, Black Press Media is extending the deadline to vote in Greater Victoria’s original best-of-the-best contest.

All contest finalists in first, second and third place will be celebrated and featured in a publication which will share the full list of categories, as well as featuring stories on some of the winners. With so many options to choose, there’s no time to lose! Visit vicnews.com/contests to submit your votes until June 15.

