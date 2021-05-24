Registration now open for Best of the WestShore Awards

WestShore Chamber of Commerce executive director Julie Lawlor and View Royal Mayor David Screech review their script ahead of a previous Best of the WestShore Awards celebration. (Black Press Media file photo)

The deadline is fast approaching to have your business or organization included in the West Shore’s favourite annual awards.

Registration is open for businesses, organizations and non-profits to sign up for the Best of the WestShore 2021 Awards, a joint effort between the WestShore Chamber of Commerce and the Goldstream Gazette. Open to those organizations located in Colwood, Highlands, Langford, View Royal and Metchosin, the results are all determined by public vote.

By registering, businesses can choose to be included in one of approximately 40 categories, ranging from best customer service to best pub and best new business to best place to develop your child’s potential, among others.

Registration closes on Monday, May 31. Once the list has been set, voting will open to the public on July 8 and will run until Labour Day.

For more information and to pre-register for voting, go to westshore.bc.ca/bowsa.

READ MORE: The results are in for the 2020 Best of the West Shore Awards

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore