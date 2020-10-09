Aly Tomlin and Ralf Rosenke display the social distancing barriers in place at the Riot Brewing Co. lounge. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

It’s kind of a drag sometimes trying to find a unique beverage that satisfies the taste buds.

Riot Brewing Co. of Chemainus has a solution – literally – with a new brand of beer that also salutes a Victoria drag queen, Jimbo, who was featured on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race.

In keeping with Jimbo’s colourful demeanour, it’s a boysenberry blackberry sour. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Jimbo’s namesake concoction will help fund an upcoming variety show for the multi-faceted artist.

“I was extremely impressed by Jimbo and very excited at the idea of honouring him,” noted Riot’s sales representative Andrew Matheson. “I’m a huge Drag Race fan and our Canadian version outdid all the others. It was kinder, more positive and packed full of talented queens from across the country.

“Jimbo stood out in the competition and continues to do so every day. I’m very proud of Jimbo and I’m excited for the opportunity to celebrate such a remarkable talent.”

Jimbo is obviously thrilled to be collaborating with Riot Brewing Co. on his special beer.

“Vancouver Island is home to so many amazing creators and visionaries – people with strong character and an unusual determination – forging their own unique path,” he indicated.

Jimbo: Boysenberry Blackberry Sour is already available in bars and restaurants and in 650 ml bottles in liquor stores across the island starting Oct 15.

Besides just finishing the Canada’s Drag Race competition, Jimbo is developing a TV series set in his Warholesque design-factory home featuring his characters, special guests and unique artist point of view.

Jimbo has a decade of performance in theatrical cabarets, music videos and performance art events under his belt, dress and other accessories plus more than 10 years of experience as a set, costume and prop designer for film and theatre. He plans to use his experience and design aesthetic to create the sets, props and costumes for the production.

On top of all that, Jimbo is also a musician and plans to incorporate original music into his show.

Riot Brewing Co. was conceived in 2009 when Aly Tomlin and Ralf Rosenke hatched the crazy idea of opening a brewery. It took a few more years before they were finally opened their brewery at Chemainus Village Square.

A colourful beer seemed like a logical choice for Riot Brewing’s salute to Island drag queen Jimbo. (Photo by Helene Cyr)

Chemainus’ Riot Brewing. (Photo by Don Bodger)

