Roadside stand approved for 2022-23 by Saanich council

Fresh berries may be among the items on offer at a newly approved roadside stand in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

The latest successful applicant for a temporary use permit for a roadside stand in Saanich got the green light on Monday (May 16).

Council unanimously approved the one-year permit to allow Jeanette Reynolds to operate a home-based business in front of her home at 825 Leslie Dr.

According to the zoning bylaw amended in 2020 to allow for such applications within Saanich’s urban containment boundary, her stand could be used for the sale of home-grown and value-added fruits, flowers, vegetables and homemade crafts.

Reached by Black Press Media, Reynolds said she wasn’t entirely sure what she would be selling out of the stand, but had some good ideas percolating for making fresh items and other goodies available to the neighbourhood. Leslie Drive is a dead-end street off Saanich Road near the municipal hall, but it is accessible on foot or by bike from the Lochside Trail.

Like any other business in the municipality, home crafts businesses must have a licence to operate. The licence costs $50 and is available through the municipal hall. Details about applying for a temporary use permit or any other type of business licensing questions can be found at saanich.ca under the business tab, by calling the bylaw and licensing department at 250-475-5401, or by emailing businesslicence@saanich.ca or bylaw@saanich.ca.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay veteran surges past fundraising goal, spends morning at legislature

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of Saanichhome