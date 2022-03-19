Saanich pub invites community to help brainstorm names for new cocktail menu

Outfall, Leashed Dog, Queen Alexander suggested so far for Smuggler’s Cove roster

Cadboro Bay’s one and only Smuggler’s Cove Pub is drafting up a new cocktail list – and they’re asking residents to help them brainstorm creative names for the revamped drink menu.

So far staff have come up with a few names, such as the Seaview, the Outfall, the Leashed Dog, the Queen Alexander and the Tudor.

In a Facebook post asking for suggestions, one commenter proposed Did You Hear That Rumble, in reference to loud U.S. military aircraft that have flown over Cordova Bay in the past. Although some area residents found the noise created by these aircraft an annoyance, it has also become something of an inside joke in the community.

Also suggested was The Cadboro 1837, for the year the Hudson Bay Company brig Cadboro sailed into the bay. Another popular name idea was Cadborosaurus, to go alongside a whiskey sour-style drink.

To submit your creative ideas join the Cadboro Bay Local Facebook group or call Smuggler’s Cove Pub at 250-477-2688.

ALSO READ: Growlers making their presence known over Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Food and DrinkSaanich

Previous story
Diane Bernard: municipal matriarch turning a bailiwick into a Sooke success

Just Posted

Metchosin Farm owner Fiona Hamersley Chambers is working to bring seed security to the region and beyond, which plays a critical role in food security, she says. (Courtesy of Fiona Hamersley Chambers)
Local Hero Awards 2022: Food security the foundation of Metchosin farm

Saanich pub invites community to help brainstorm names for new cocktail menu

Diane Bernard outside Seaflora’s office on Otter Point Road in Sooke. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Diane Bernard: municipal matriarch turning a bailiwick into a Sooke success

Xyrena Medrano and her dad, material management technician Jose Ofiaza. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Xyrena Medrano and her dad, material management technician Jose Ofiaza. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Cyrstal View student lands Langford’s highest-ever finish in B.C. Legion contest