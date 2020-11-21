Sidney market manager crafts new online option for Christmas vendors

The Sidney Summer Market slips into winter mode online thanks to local businesses. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Some summer street markets that slid online during the coronavirus pandemic now shift into winter.

Westcoast Impressions crafted the 100 Days of Christmas, an online market happening now through Dec. 23. The market features talented and creative craftspeople and vendors from around the Saanich Peninsula and Vancouver Island.

Owner/operator Laurie McDermid is also manager of the Sidney Street Market, a position she has held for 16 years. “With local businesses struggling due to the pandemic, it is important to support local this Christmas. The pandemic has been hard on all local business, but I think it has been particularly hard on market vendors who were faced with cancellations or greatly reduced, modified markets,” she said.

Sidney’s popular night market was among those cancelled and McDermid’s company developed an online presence for the vendors who had registered.

“Having worked in the market industry for over 25 years both as a vendor and as a manager, I have acquired a great deal of admiration and appreciation for these entrepreneurs and I wanted to provide them an option and opportunity,” she said.

The online Christmas Market also affords an alternative for customers not comfortable attending markets in person. Find the market online at sidneystreetmarket.com.

