Sidney said to be site of first legal cannabis delivery in British Columbia

Truth and Alibi delivered to a Sidney couple at 9 a.m. sharp July 15 when deliveries became legal

Cindy Pendergast, left, of Sidney’s Truth and Alibi cannabis shop heads out to make what was believed to be the first delivery of cannabis in British Columbia, following that service’s legalization July 15. (Photo courtesy Truth and Alibi)

Cindy Pendergast of Sidney’s Truth and Alibi made what was believed to be the first legal delivery of cannabis in British Columbia last week.

The delivery of cannabis became legal the morning of July 15 and Pendergast made sure the product – CBD cream – arrived at 9 a.m. sharp at the nearby house of a Sidney couple who had ordered it.

“In keeping with our 1930s Prohibition theme, we had a 1938 motorcycle sidecar deliver the first order,” Pendergast said. “We had a blast and we had people all over waving and yelling and following the motorcycle sidecar.”

ALSO READ: Sidney moves toward second cannabis shop

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewnewsreview.com

cannabisRetailSaanich Peninsula