Sooke Harbour House renovations nearing completion

Renovation work on historic Sooke Harbour House is expected to continue over the next several months. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Work on renovations to the Sooke Harbour House continues, but no completion date has yet been set.

“We’re getting closer and closer every day,” said Alex Watson, chief operating officer for IAG Enterprises, which owns the property.

While work is proceeding on the patios and renovations to the exterior of the landmark hotel and one-acre property on Whiffin Spit Road, Watson said it’s too early to tell when the hotel would be ready to open.

“There’s no specific timeline because we want to get it done right,” Watson said. “We’re looking forward to getting it open, maybe by the spring.”

AIG Enterprises bought the property that included a 28-room hotel and restaurant hotel for $5.6 million in July 2020, intending to make it a destination with a West Coast vibe for visitors and locals.

The North Vancouver-based company put it back on the market last summer.

“We’re always checking all of our options, but nothing is happening at this time,” Watson said regarding a potential sale.



