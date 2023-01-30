Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce elects new board

The new board of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce. Directors from left to right: Jeremy Andersen, Steven Eckert (back row), Deb Schenk, Mike Menard (back row), Kim Barber, Marleen Kiral, Tracy Snow (back row), Les Haddad, and Karen Mason. Performing the swearing-in: Sooke Mayor Maja Tait (far right). (Contributed – Nancy Vieira)

A familiar face is returning as president of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce.

Mike Menard of Menard Plumbing was elected to a second term last Thursday at the chamber’s annual general meeting.

Deb Schenk is vice-president and Tracy Snow takes on the secretary-treasurer position.

Seven directors fill out the chamber board this year. They include Tim Ayres, Jeremy Andersen, Kim Barber, Steven Eckert, Les Haddad, Marleen Kiral, and Karen Mason.

Two directors – Bev Petow and Brian White – have resigned. They will continue to volunteer with the chamber of commerce.

Mayor Maja Tait swore in the new board.

RELATED: Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce strives to improve community



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessSooke