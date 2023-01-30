Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce elects new board

A familiar face is returning as president of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce.
Mike Menard of Menard Plumbing was elected to a second term last Thursday at the chamber’s annual general meeting.
Deb Schenk is vice-president and Tracy Snow takes on the secretary-treasurer position.
Seven directors fill out the chamber board this year. They include Tim Ayres, Jeremy Andersen, Kim Barber, Steven Eckert, Les Haddad, Marleen Kiral, and Karen Mason.
Two directors – Bev Petow and Brian White – have resigned. They will continue to volunteer with the chamber of commerce.
Mayor Maja Tait swore in the new board.
