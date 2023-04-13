A Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce membership will allow you to advance your business’s knowledge, learn new skills, and grow your business while saving on services you already use and need. (File – Metro Creative)

A Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce membership will allow you to advance your business’s knowledge, learn new skills, and grow your business while saving on services you already use and need. (File – Metro Creative)

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce membership benefits your business

Support, credibility, and tangible benefits await

Tracy Snow | Contributed

Let’s face it when running a business in a community like Sooke, you need to make every dollar work twice as hard for you.

So, when you are asked to join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, you may ask yourself, What is in it for me? Let’s break it down into a couple of different categories: support, intangible benefits, and tangible benefits.

First, let’s look at support.

You have a community of like-minded professionals in your corner, supporting you and your business. You can drop by the office any time and get pointed in the right direction or connected to the right connection.

The chamber also facilitates many free and low-cost classes for its members to expand their skills and learn ways to increase their business’s profitability and visibility.

Next are some of the intangible benefits of being a chamber member.

Member businesses have automatic credibility and are seen as reliable and trustworthy. You’ll have access to business information services and the most up-to-date and changing business news. Through the Sooke Chamber, you’re automatically a member of the B.C. Chamber and the Canadian Chamber. And that means your business interests and concerns are represented at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels.

But perhaps most impactful are the tangible benefits.

You can access extensive yet reasonably priced extended health benefits packages as a member. You can also get deals on fuel, payroll, and POS systems. The Sooke chamber runs classes to further your business education and arrange mixers to help you connect and learn. You get free access to the Business Resource Library. You can promote your business through our newsletter, with more than 630 subscribers. You get discounts on our offerings. And you get the early bird notice for sponsorship opportunities.

And at the end of the year, we host a celebration of our members and their accomplishments throughout the year.

Ultimately, a yearly investment starting at $125 a year will allow you to advance your business’s knowledge, learn new skills, and grow your business while saving on services that you already use and need.

•••

Tracy Snow is the treasurer-secretary of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce.

