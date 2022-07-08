Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce strives to improve community

‘We need to work together as business owners, homeowners, and residents,’ says president

Welcome to the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce’s monthly column on the future of Sooke businesses and entrepreneurship.

To shape the future of our wonderful home, we need to work together as business owners, homeowners, and residents.

I am glad that the District of Sooke recognizes the importance of commercial space in our community. Sooke must continue to explore the possibility of developing land to allow for industrial production and product manufacturing. As a result, more high-paying jobs will be created in Sooke compared to neighbouring municipalities.

Supportive infrastructure is equally important. A particular piece of property would have to be accessible for trucking, fully serviced with natural gas, high amperage service, high-speed internet and many other requirements if we want to entice companies to do business in our community.

Sooke is in a tight spot, with one main road into town continually under construction. Traffic congestion will be, without a doubt, our biggest challenge, one we must address.

Don’t think that Sooke is alone in dealing with unprecedented growth for a second. Canada’s entire west coast is booming economically, with local real estate rising through the roof. New housing construction is at an all-time high. We cannot stop growth, but we can guide it.

The chamber of commerce aims to keep the local business community, the local government, and our citizens informed of our community’s growing needs. We get feedback and information from our membership, our networks, and various other non-profits that make Sooke what it is. We funnel this information to the appropriate entities so they can improve their service. As the chamber’s membership grows, so do its networking abilities, resources, and all the benefits passed to the community.

Here’s a positive saying: How can you make change if you don’t put your two cents in? There’s my money!

Mike Menard is president of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce.



