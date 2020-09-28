Sooke’s Sheringham Distillery wins gold award

Take a bow, Sheringham Distillery.
The Sooke company captured the top honour at the annual B.C. Food and Beverage Awards on Sept. 24, winning the coveted gold award for Product of the Year.
The B.C. Food and Beverage Awards are considered the food Industry Oscars in British Columbia, acknowledging the best of the best in the industry.
“To receive an award like this is such an honour, and I just wanted to share my gratitude. I know there is a lot of work that has gone into this project, and I just wanted to say thank you,” said Jason MacIsaac of Sheringham Distillery.
Sheringham Distillery was started in 2015 in Shirley by Jason and Alayne MacIsaac, but moved to Sooke in 2017 and more than tripled their production.
In addition to Seaside Gin, Sheringham crafts four other spirits: Kazuki gin, akvavit, vodka and coffee liqueur.
Other winners included:
Hall of Fame Inductee: The K.B. Honey Family – Surrey
Sustainability Award: Coastal Shellfish – Prince Rupert
People First, Health, Safety and Cultural Excellence Award: Vitalus Nutrition – Abbotsford
Innovation Award: Cascadia Seaweed – Sidney
Export Award: Hardbite Chips – Surrey
Best in Brand, Marketing Award: Hippie Snacks – Burnaby
Leadership Award: Christine Coletta, Okanagan Crush Pad – Summerland/Kelowna, BC
Rising Star Award: Connie Marples, Boosh Food – Surrey
BCFB Processor Member of the Year Award: Mogiana Coffee – Burnaby
BCFB Associate Member of the Year Award: Glenmore Custom Print + Packaging
