The owners of Sheringham Distillery Jason and Alayne MacIsaac. Sheringham Distillery won the coveted gold award for Product of the Year at the B.C. Food and Beverage Awards on Sept. 24. (Don Denton – Black Press Media)

Sooke’s Sheringham Distillery wins gold award

Local business wins Product of Year at B.C. Food and Beverage Awards

Take a bow, Sheringham Distillery.

The Sooke company captured the top honour at the annual B.C. Food and Beverage Awards on Sept. 24, winning the coveted gold award for Product of the Year.

The B.C. Food and Beverage Awards are considered the food Industry Oscars in British Columbia, acknowledging the best of the best in the industry.

“To receive an award like this is such an honour, and I just wanted to share my gratitude. I know there is a lot of work that has gone into this project, and I just wanted to say thank you,” said Jason MacIsaac of Sheringham Distillery.

ALSO READ: New Sooke businesses popping up, amid turbulent market

Sheringham Distillery was started in 2015 in Shirley by Jason and Alayne MacIsaac, but moved to Sooke in 2017 and more than tripled their production.

In addition to Seaside Gin, Sheringham crafts four other spirits: Kazuki gin, akvavit, vodka and coffee liqueur.

Other winners included:

Hall of Fame Inductee: The K.B. Honey Family – Surrey

Sustainability Award: Coastal Shellfish – Prince Rupert

People First, Health, Safety and Cultural Excellence Award: Vitalus Nutrition – Abbotsford

Innovation Award: Cascadia Seaweed – Sidney

Export Award: Hardbite Chips – Surrey

Best in Brand, Marketing Award: Hippie Snacks – Burnaby

Leadership Award: Christine Coletta, Okanagan Crush Pad – Summerland/Kelowna, BC

Rising Star Award: Connie Marples, Boosh Food – Surrey

BCFB Processor Member of the Year Award: Mogiana Coffee – Burnaby

BCFB Associate Member of the Year Award: Glenmore Custom Print + Packaging

ALSO READ: Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed hopes to float to the top of a growing industry


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FoodSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

Just Posted

Lamborghini driver slapped with nearly $1,000 in fines while speeding in Central Saanich

Vehicle impounded by Central Saanich police, 11 points issued

Traffic resumes after water main burst along Glen Lake Road in Langford

Crews on site conducting single-lane traffic

South Island Transportation Strategy looks to reduce reliance on personal vehicles

EV charging stations, bike lockers, new park-and-ride stalls among solutions in Capital Region

BC Transit finishes wave of replacements with natural gas buses in Victoria

Average fleet age drops a few years with new buses added in 2020

New crop of hand-crafted hearts popping up across Saanich

Community arts program promotes wellness, sends message of caring from people of all ages

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Sooke’s Sheringham Distillery wins gold award

Local business wins Product of Year at B.C. Food and Beverage Awards

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

From 7% to zero, then back in at 3% to stimulate economy

Vancouver Island couple’s sheep farm dream disrupted by high lumber price

The solar powered farm project in Sayward will be set back by three years if the lumber price continues to remain high

The holiday everyone needs this year: Vote for your favourite in Fat Bear Week 2020

Voters will get to decide who gets to take home this year’s most coveted prize

Most Read