Spend local and help local businesses

Local small businesses make our communities run. They support community events and provide nearly 70 per cent of all private-sector jobs in Canada.

Small businesses have also been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help small businesses, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce locally, is organizing a one-day event called The Big Spend.

The July 25 event asks consumers to make an intentional purchase at a local small business, which will help revive the Canadian economy.

There’s a three-part plan to be part of The Big Spend.

1. Buy Local – On July 25, make an intentional purchase at a local small business of your choice.

2. Report Your Spend – Add your name to the Big Spend list, so organizers can map spending across Canada and track the economic impact.

3. Share the News – Share a story or photo about where you made your Big Spend on Facebook or Instagram. Use hashtag #TheBigSpend or @TheBigSpend.

Also, small businesses can receive a free decal that states Shop Here by contacting the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce at info@sookeregionchamber.com.

The Sooke News Mirror will also publish a page with business card size ads for small businesses on July 22. For advertising information, please call 250-642-5752 or email publisher@sookenewsmirror.com before noon on Friday, July 17.



