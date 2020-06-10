Pedestrians walk past a downtown Toronto Starbucks Coffee location Thursday, May 31, 2018. Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Starbucks plans to close up to 200 Canadian locations over two years

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing

Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops.

The Seattle-based chain says it intends to restructure its company-operated business in Canada under a two-year plan.

The details were included in a letter to shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be ”repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.

The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops. The first Canadian location using the new format launched in January in Toronto.

ALSO READ: Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffeeCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Museum makes historic Indian Reserve Commission document accessible to public

Ledger details decisions that led to creation of reserves on Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Positive messages combat racist graffiti in Victoria’s Chinatown

Police investigate weekend vandalism

BC Transit seeks public feedback on new handyDART bus facility

Online design input submissions accepted until June 12

‘We don’t believe that’s fire work,’ Victoria firefighters’ union condemns Esquimalt Fire’s role at rally

Union declined to join Greater Victoria Crowd Management Unit in 2017

RCMP investigates serious weekend crash in View Royal

Two drivers and one passenger sent to hospital Sunday

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Former BC conservation officer feels vindicated after appeals court nullifies dismissal

Bryce Casavant was fired after refusing orders to euthanize two bear cubs in 2015.

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Moonsnails’ collar-shaped egg casings intrigue Vancouver Island beachcombers

As pictures of moonsnail collars go viral, the Marine Detective, steps in to educate people

Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Students say current anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada point to a need for lessons

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Most Read