The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources cutting steelmaking coal sales guidance after equipment failure

Elkview operations could be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made

Teck Resources Ltd. is cutting its steelmaking coal sales guidance after an equipment failure at its Elkview operation in B.C. and a strike at Westshore Terminals.

The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects its third-quarter steelmaking coal sales to be between 5.5 million and 5.9 million tonnes compared with earlier guidance for between 5.8 million and 6.2 million tonnes.

The company says there was a “structural failure” of the plant feed conveyor belt.

Initial estimates are that production at Elkview operations will be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made.

Teck estimated that if the suspension lasts two months that the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

The company say Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.

RELATED: Teck’s Elk Valley coal mines make bank in Q2

mining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grocery prices in Canada continue meteoric ascent, rising at fastest pace since 1981

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw arrests Bev Lewis, manager of the Sooke Family Resource Society Thrift Store, at the Jail and Bail fundraiser on Sept. 10 that raised close to $24,000 for the Tour de Rock. (Photo-contributed)
Sooke steps up with ‘bail money’ for Tour de Rock

A public hearing for the OCP has been set for Sept. 27. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Public hearing for new Sooke Official Community Plan set

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigating multiple reports of women being flashed on West Shore trails

Greater Victoria residents have a new tool in their emergency preparedness toolbox aimed at helping them plan for potential tsunamis. The Capital Region Tsunami Information Portal was officially launched on Sept. 20. (Capital Region Tsunami Information Portal)
Greater Victoria tsunami risk mapped out in new online tool