Trade show targets local businesses in Sooke

Sooke businesses will be highlighted at an upcoming trade fair.

Sookarama returns after a three-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions.

The one-day event is at SEAPARC arena on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are 100 booths available for vendors and exhibitors. Local service clubs are also invited to participate. For more information, please telephone 250-881-0502 or online at sookelions.com.

Sookarama is hosted by the Sooke Lions Club, with the sponsorship of the District of Sooke.

