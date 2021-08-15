Paul Rivas developed a line of half-meat, half-veggie products to help cut meat consumption. (Contributed/Holy Cow!)

Paul Rivas developed a line of half-meat, half-veggie products to help cut meat consumption. (Contributed/Holy Cow!)

Turn up the meat – er, beet

New half-beef, half-veggie options help cut meat consumption

Chef and restaurateur Paul Rivas found himself back in his kitchen during the pandemic, experimenting.

He’d noticed customers ordering more vegetarian items in his restaurants.

For health and environmental reasons, Rivas wanted to cut his own meat consumption, but didn’t want to sacrifice his carnivorous palate.

So instead of going all plant-based, he came up with a transitional burger: a patty that’s half beef, and half plant-based products that mimic the taste and texture of meat. It’s things like beets, pea starch and tomato powder.

“When I eat this burger, I don’t feel that same meat coma,” said the chef who used to eat two to three meat burgers in a row. “I’ve tried this out on a lot of counterpart chefs who are carnivores, and they say the same thing, that it doesn’t make them feel heavy.”

He’s also developed a crumble (a.k.a. ground beef) and meatballs.

“The other day I made Bolognese for me and the kids, and they couldn’t tell they were eating vegetables, so that’s always a win.”

He’s named the line Holy Cow! Everything is gluten-friendly, soy-free and pronounceable. Holy Cow! is carried locally by the Market at Millstream, Western Foods Sooke and Village Foods Sooke.

ALSO READ: Best of the City: Third-generation owners keep Dutch Bakery recipes alive after 65 years in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
B.C. maintains pre-pandemic job levels for 2nd month

Just Posted

A smokey sunset in Brentwood Bay. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Greater Victoria air quality statement and heat warnings ended

Death Cap mushrooms are not new to Oak Bay or Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death cap mushrooms arrive early in Greater Victoria

Oak Bay High grad Mackennzie Mount, 16, is poised to pursue a career in ballet, starting a three-year intensive training program this summer. (David Cooper/Victoria Academy of Ballet)
Oak Bay teen ballerina en pointe for dance career

Paul Rivas developed a line of half-meat, half-veggie products to help cut meat consumption. (Contributed/Holy Cow!)
Turn up the meat – er, beet