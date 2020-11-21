Uber Eats offers 50 per cent off Victoria takeout for Small Business Saturdays

Limited number of people to get half-off order on Saturdays through November

In an effort to support local businesses, Uber Eats is giving the first 20,000 people who place pickup orders on Small Business Saturdays in November half-off.

On each Saturday of the month, Uber Eats will launch a promotion code at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on their app, which will remain available until 20,000 meals are ordered or the day ends. On its first Saturday, the promotion reached its cap after just a few hours, increasing pickup orders by over 300 per cent in Victoria.

Uber Eats has also been tracking people’s favourite meals. During the first week of November, Victoria residents’ most ordered meals were naan, California rolls and donairs.

The Small Business Saturday promotion is only available to each person once and caps at a maximum discount of $20.

