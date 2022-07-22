Vancouver Island Film Commission moving from Victoria to Langford

The Vancouver Island Film Commission is set to move into a City of Langford-owned building at 2826 Bryn Maur Rd. in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Vancouver Island Film Commission is moving its offices to Langford after city council approved the lease of a strata lot in a building at 2826 Bryn Maur Rd.

Also moving into the building is the Sea-Isle Centre, which runs day programs for people with traumatic brain injuries. The centre had been looking for a space to continue offering its programs during renovations of its previous home and council agreed to a lease price of a dollar a year, to “support their charitable purpose and enable them to remain in Langford during their renovations,” according to a city staff report.

The third tenant will be iMagic Productions, which is buying one of the lots from the city for $350,000. The media production company has been looking for a new space since the city bought its old space on Goldstream Avenue to allow for intersection improvements at Leigh Road and Goldstream Avenue.

Langford bought the building in late 2021 as part of the development of the neighbouring property.

The film commission move comes as the City of Langford looks set to approve a film studio sound stage on Millstream Road. City council passed second and third readings at its June 20 council meeting, with a vote on adoption yet to be scheduled.

Speaking during the public hearing for the project on June 20, Kathleen Gilbert, film commissioner for the Greater Victoria Film Commission, said the studio will create hundreds of jobs and be an economic driver for Langford and the wider region.

READ MORE: Lights, camera, action on Langford film studio – pending adoption

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordFilm industryLangfordWest Shore