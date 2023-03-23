Now a welder, Alicia Johnstone has been pursuing a career in trades since the age of 20. However, only four per cent of welders across Canada were female, according to 2022 statistics. Photo courtesy Alicia Johnstone/Instagram

Now a welder, Alicia Johnstone has been pursuing a career in trades since the age of 20. However, only four per cent of welders across Canada were female, according to 2022 statistics. Photo courtesy Alicia Johnstone/Instagram

Vancouver Island woman has battled sexism, adversity in building welding career

Despite numbers increasing, tradeswomen numbers still relatively low.

Contrary to what some may think, there are some women, like welder Alicia Johnstone, who like the idea of getting their hands dirty and fixing things.

“I used to love helping my father with tools growing up,” says Alicia Johnstone, who has dabbled in trades as she turned 20. “He showed me so much and I always had the attitude to know how to do everything, rather than relying on someone else.”

Initially finding a job within a mine, her work ethic allowed her to land new positions around the mine, landing a job as a millwright apprentice. Born in Campbell River, she eventually moved back to town and pursued a career in welding.

READ MORE: Supply of skilled tradespeople can’t keep up to Vancouver Island construction boom

“I was curious in how to do it,” said Johnstone. “I found I loved the environment around steel. It was rewarding both mentally and physically.”

Johnstone is a rare breed: a woman who is attracted to the skilled trades. Although the numbers are growing in recent years, it is still low. According to Statistics Canada’s data about growth in the construction trades, from 2015 to 2019, the numbers are: bricklayer, one per cent; carpenter, four per cent; electrician, three per cent; plumber, two per cent; and welder. According to the Canadian Welder Bureau’s annual welding industry report in 2022, out of the 80,900 welders across Canada, only four per cent were female.

However, the leaders of women in skilled trades among provinces in Canada were Alberta, at 6.8 per cent, and British Columbia, at 6.4 per cent.

Johnstone said that there has been some doubters of her skill over her time as a welder, most of the comments directed simply because she was a female.

“When someone made comments about me, I simply assumed they didn’t know better,” said Johnstone. “Trying to prove that I belong in this industry is to stay strong mentally, because I am a woman. But that shouldn’t matter.”

She says that a push for women in trades should come from a further push of equality. She says there are benefits to trades and flexibility she probably couldn’t get anywhere else.

“The cost of living is so high, trades tend to have a more livable wage,” said Johnstone. “There are a lot more opportunities for advancement in certain fields as well.”

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Campbell Riverskilled tradeswomen in business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Liberals introduce legislation to create a corporate ownership registry

Just Posted

Members of the B.C. Community Safety Unit raid the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club’s new location on Quadra Street on March 23. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria cannabis club gets third raid, already facing $6.5 million in fines

People report feeling a 2.6 magnitude shaker, about 7 km northeast of Oak Bay on March 23 around 4 a.m. (Earthquaketracker.com)
Small but close – residents report feeling earthquake off Oak Bay

Olivia Hahn, 16, peers through the blinds into the daylight outside. (Courtesy of John Hahn)
Saanich teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that 619 people died during the 2021 heat dome between June 25 and July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD and UVic launch project to improve response to extreme heat events