Vancouver Island’s first Tesla sales, service centre rumoured for Langford

Despite the absence of confirmation, Tesla drivers of Greater Victoria are charged up over rumours of the Island’s first full-fledged sales and service centre in Langford preceded by a temporary service centre in Victoria.

According to Twitter user @MarcoPRTesla, a contributor to Drive Tesla Canada news source and Supercharge Info EV charger database, the development-friendly West Shore community will see a Tesla sales and service centre at 2371 Gate City Blvd. Without an Island sales and service centre, Tesla owners have to make a trip to Vancouver to make repairs impossible at a traditional auto shop.

Tesla Sales and Service Centre coming soon to 2371 Gate City Blvd in Langford, BC!! Location is mapped out in red. pic.twitter.com/1QWEku1LKV — Marco (@MarcoRPTesla) October 20, 2021

The rumoured location was previously forest before being blasted to make room for condo and retail development, which was approved at a public hearing on March 15, with 2371 Gate City Blvd., in particular, approved to rezone for automobile rental and sale.

Although they would be excited to welcome a Tesla sales and service centre to Langford, a city spokesperson told Black Press Media that nothing has been confirmed to date.

A post from Tesla owner David L. to the Facebook group “Tesla Owners Club Vancouver Island” on Oct. 18 suggested the possibility of a temporary service centre in Victoria. “This afternoon I was told by a very reputable source that Tesla will soon be opening a temporary service location in the Victoria area,” David said. “The location is under wraps but there will be an announcement in the next week or two. This is a short-term solution until the Langford service and sales location is built and opens mid-2022.”

