Vancouver Island’s first Tesla sales, service centre rumoured for Langford

“Reputable source” of Victoria Tesla driver says temporary service centre coming to Victoria

Despite the absence of confirmation, Tesla drivers of Greater Victoria are charged up over rumours of the Island’s first full-fledged sales and service centre in Langford preceded by a temporary service centre in Victoria.

According to Twitter user @MarcoPRTesla, a contributor to Drive Tesla Canada news source and Supercharge Info EV charger database, the development-friendly West Shore community will see a Tesla sales and service centre at 2371 Gate City Blvd. Without an Island sales and service centre, Tesla owners have to make a trip to Vancouver to make repairs impossible at a traditional auto shop.

The rumoured location was previously forest before being blasted to make room for condo and retail development, which was approved at a public hearing on March 15, with 2371 Gate City Blvd., in particular, approved to rezone for automobile rental and sale.

Although they would be excited to welcome a Tesla sales and service centre to Langford, a city spokesperson told Black Press Media that nothing has been confirmed to date.

A post from Tesla owner David L. to the Facebook group “Tesla Owners Club Vancouver Island” on Oct. 18 suggested the possibility of a temporary service centre in Victoria. “This afternoon I was told by a very reputable source that Tesla will soon be opening a temporary service location in the Victoria area,” David said. “The location is under wraps but there will be an announcement in the next week or two. This is a short-term solution until the Langford service and sales location is built and opens mid-2022.”

