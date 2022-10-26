The union representing Seaspan's tugboat workers has commenced strike action, prohibiting members from accepting work on all 30 of the company's tugs operating in B.C. (Seaspan photo)

Vancouver Island’s only farm feed mill relieved tugboat strike settled

Duncan’s Top Shelf Feeds relied on Seaspan barge to provide food security to Vancouver Island farmers

The strike at Seaspan Marine, which had gone on for more than seven weeks, finally ended on Oct. 16 and pressures it caused on Vancouver Island’s food supply are expected to end soon.

The strike at Seaspan impacted barge services that many local companies, including Duncan-based Top Shelf Feeds, depend on to provide their supplies.

Dennis Comeau is the general manager of Top Shelf, which specializes in farm, livestock, and pet supplies and operates the last commercial feed mill on the Island in Duncan.

He said that during the strike, which had seen rail service via barge to the Wellcox yard in Nanaimo halted, the company had been forced to truck all its raw grain from Alberta and the Lower Mainland at twice the freight costs compared to rail.

RELATED STORY: SEASPAN STRIKE THREATENING ISLAND’S FOOD CHAIN, SAYS COWICHAN’S TOP SHELF FEEDS

Comeau said the many challenges to the industry, like the strike, can be pretty tough to deal with sometimes, and few people are aware of the difficulties they create.

“No one seems to notice that we are here,” Comeau said.

“No disrespect, but a lot of people still seem to think that groceries are made in the back room of the grocery store. There has been lots of action since the media voiced our concerns. We are hoping to keep the ball rolling and educate people and government how important our farms are on the island. Now that the Seaspan strike is over, service to the Island will resume for us early next week.”

Top Shelf services approximately 141 commercial-scale farms on the Island with bulk-feed deliveries, and also supplies its four retail stores that are located from Langford to Powell River.

The company currently hauls canola meal, soya meal, corn, wheat, barley, peas, corn distillers, beet pulp, dehydrated alfalfa pellets and a few other commodities to its mill for processing finished feeds.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agriculturefood securityTransportation

 

Dennis Comeau, general manager of Duncan-based Top Shelf Feeds, is pleased the Seaspan strike is over. (Submitted photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chamber Chatter: Business community ready to Celebrate Sooke
Next story
Coalition of First Nations for thanks fisheries minister for fish farming consultation

Just Posted

Amateur Sooke photographer Kerrie Deines Reay has been capturing photos and videos of black bears hunting salmon. (Courtesy of Kerrie Deines Reay)
VIDEO: Sooke photographer captures bears hunting spawning salmon

The body of Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found near Esquimalt’s Work Point. (Facebook)
Sailor remembered as father, leader after body found near Esquimalt base

The annual Victoria Cool Aid fundraiser sees socks distributed through 25 organizations from Nanaimo to Victoria and Salt Spring Island. (Cool Aid Society/Facebook)
Cool Aid, businesses pool resources in campaign to collect 10,000 pairs of socks

The Langford Fire Rescue team held Halloween drive-thru events the past two years due to COVID. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore fire departments hosting Halloween events

Pop-up banner image