Very Good Butchers brand adds cheese to its platter

The Cultured Nut products to be rebranded under Very Good Cheese banner

The Very Good Food Company, known in Greater Victoria for its Very Good Butchers, added to its stable of plant-based edibles with The Cultured Nut.

The acquisition allows The Very Good Food Company to “enter into the dairy alternatives space,” CEO Mitchell Scott said in a news release. He called it a significant milestone in a long-term strategy to own several brands under the banner of the Very Good Food Company in all major food categories.

The Cultured Nut is a plant-based cheese company with multiple innovative products in the market including block-style cheeses, cream cheese, and a plant-based butter, along with numerous products in development. The new ownership intends to rebrand the product line under the new brand The Very Good Cheese Company expected to launch this year. Key staff and founders of The Cultured Nut will remain with the company.

Cultured Nut’s products average wholesale price is $4 per unit and the Very Good brand intends to scale the existing production facility to more than 100,000 units per month in 2021, with plans to grow in 2022.

Products under the brand The Very Good Butchers are available in grocery stores. For information visit verygoodbutchers.com.

