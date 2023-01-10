The Via Rail station is seen in Halifax on June 13, 2013. Martin Landry, CEO of the railway, says in a statement that beyond not having met the expectations of customers, Via Rail has not lived up to its own standards.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Via Rail station is seen in Halifax on June 13, 2013. Martin Landry, CEO of the railway, says in a statement that beyond not having met the expectations of customers, Via Rail has not lived up to its own standards.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Via Rail apologizes for holiday travel disruptions, communication failures

Company offering refunds and travel credits after delays and cancellations

Via Rail Canada is apologizing to travellers for extensive delays and cancellations over the holiday period as it offers refunds and travel credits.

Railway CEO Martin Landry says in a statement that beyond not having met the expectations of customers, Via Rail has not lived up to its own standards.

The railway says the combination of a severe winter storm and the derailment of a freight train led to disruptions between Dec. 23 and 26, particularly along the Québec City–Windsor corridor and elsewhere in Eastern Canada.

It says that while some factors were beyond its control, it should have been more forthcoming in sharing information about train delays and in communicating updates.

The Crown corporation says that along with refunds and travel credits for those whose trains were completely immobilized, it will also be reviewing its performance with the help of outside experts.

The review will cover issues including its planning for the storm, its operational response, protocols around customer care and its overall communications.

RELATED: ‘Unacceptable’: Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess

railwaytravel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
Next story
VIDEO: En garde! Fight like medieval men with Ascalon Academy in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Nobody was injured in a crash that temporarily closed down Malahat Highway on Jan. 6. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Police recommending charges against prohibited driver in Malahat crash

Bike lanes and other transportation additions will be added to James Bay as construction gets underway week of Jan. 10. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria starting construction on bikes lanes from James Bay to downtown

Geoff Dickson, president and chief executive officer of the Victoria International Airport, Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith and North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones stand near the site of the proposed roundabout near the Amazon facility in Sidney. The three parties recently formalized their funding agreement for the $6.4 million project. (Town of Sidney/Submitted)
Deal reached for $6.4M roundabout near Amazon in Sidney

The Habitat for Humanity build at 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay Photo by Yana Dimitrova.
Writing contest for kids helps fund Greater Victoria homes