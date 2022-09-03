Victoria beer makers brew up charitable flavours

Summer beers brewed in Victoria benefit a variety of causes in B.C. and Alberta. (Vancouver Island Brewery/Facebook)

A series of local beers supporting critical causes across the province round out the summer season.

The 2022 benefit brew by Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. in Victoria is described as a smooth, refreshingly easy-drinking Hazy ISA, soft in mouthfeel with a quick finish. Ripe flavours of fresh mango and bright mandarin orange meld seamlessly with notes of lime, lemon zest and tropical fruit from Eclipse and Motueka hops.

The Phillips Brewing Benefit Brew is an annual project where a charity in B.C. and one in Alberta receive all proceeds from sales in each province. It is expected to launch Sept. 12.

Best paired with good friends, sunshine, and SPF 50, the B.C. Benefit Brew helps bring salmon back stream by stream with The Pacific Salmon Foundation. There are more than 400 distinct populations of wild salmon in the province and the foundation created the Pacific Salmon Explorer online tool to provide a better understanding of the state of salmon populations. Visit salmonexplorer.ca to learn more.

The mango-licious Alberta Benefit Brew proceeds go to the Leftovers Foundation’s mission to reduce food waste and increase food access. Visit rescuefood.ca to learn more about the organization.

Vancouver Island Brewing surfed into summer with a new beer benefiting Surfrider Foundation Canada.

Head brewer Drew Sinden used experimental thiol yeast to create flavours of mango and passionfruit for Surfrider Tropical IPA, and proceeds will help protect the ocean, beaches and waves for all people.

“As Surfrider Foundation’s newest international affiliate, we’re taking our efforts to a whole new level from coast to coast, and public participation in making our ambitious goals possible has never tasted so good,” Surfrider regional coordinator Lilly Woodbury said in a statement.

Surfrider Tropical IPA officially launched Aug. 4. Visit canada.surfrider.org to learn more about the organization.

Hoyne Brewing switches up its charitably causes monthly, donating partial proceeds from the sale of growler fills at the brewery on Bridge Street in Victoria.

To kick off the fall semester, the Victoria brewery is funding the University of Victoria Students’ Society food bank. Previous causes include the Compost Education centre and the 2022 Cycle of Life Tour.

