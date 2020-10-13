Victoria brewery releases sour pumpkin spice beer ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

La Tarte, from Ile Sauvage Brewing Co, is a brown based sour beer

La Tarte, from Ile Sauvage Brewing Co, is a brown based sour beer. (Ile Sauvage Brewing Co/Facebook)

In a world of pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin spice macaroni, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a local brewery has put their own twist on the fall flavor.

Ile Sauvage Brewing Co, specializing in sour and wild beer, took to social media on Friday to announce their newest brew – La Tarte.

READ ALSO: ‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

“Dat pumpkin spice life,” reads the post. “Call us crazy, but we’ve done it.”

La Tarte is a sour brown-based beer, aged on mounds of pumpkins, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and vanilla – just in time for Thanksgiving.

READ ALSO: B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

The new beer is available on tap in the tasting room at the brewery, located on Bridge Street, and can be taken to go in Crowlers.

For a full Ile Sauvage beer list visit ilesauvage.com/beer-list.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Craft beer