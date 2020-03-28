Russell Books is still taking orders, despite COVID-19 pandmeic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria business still busy as people turn to books while in self-isolation

Russell Books says certain genres have gained popularity during COVID-19

Russell Books is one establishment that is still keeping busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-owner Andrea Minter just got off the phone with a puzzle distributor on Friday morning and secured a last batch of products before there could be a wait.

“That company is running out of stock and will be out of puzzles for months,” she said. “We’re just getting tonnes of orders for puzzles.”

Russell Books is a downtown Victoria staple now operating in a unique way, taking orders from people looking for a good read or some entertainment during self-isolation while keeping doors closed. The orders have been consistent, Minter said, keeping the handful of remaining staff busy with emails and phone calls.

ALSO READ: Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

More than 50 staff members were let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just one of the many tasks Minter had to tackle after she and her family were recalled from their vacation in Hawaii before borders closed.

Now in self-isolation for two weeks, Minter has been coordinating her business from home.

When people place orders for books and puzzles they pay over the phone or online before staff members give them a window to pick up their products. Customers wait outside and staff hand the books through the front door. People can also pay for shipment and have items delivered to their door.

“It’s working really well,” Minter said. “It’s really quite simple, quite easy.”

ALSO READ: VicPD thanks health care workers with 15-car salute

Some of the most popular reads are children’s education books, as well as books on spirituality and cooking.

“I think people are looking to spirituality for some self comfort and ease in these times,” Minter said. “And I think parents are still trying to keep their kids educated with the schools closed.”

Minter said that her family has certainly enjoyed having a little more time together to sit down and read, and suspects other families have, too.

“It helps bond your family together, and maybe people don’t always get to do that,” she said. “That’s got to be something good from all this.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

BooksCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Victoria business still busy as people turn to books while in self-isolation

Russell Books says certain genres have gained popularity during COVID-19

Farmers’ markets still open in Greater Victoria

The Moss Street and Esquimalt Farmers’ markets are scheduled to take place, with slight variations

Sooke School District promises learning opportunites for students by mid-April

‘No intent to replicate regular school day virtually’ SD62 says

VIDEO: Musician stays physically distant in courtyard show for Langford retirees

Bob Nelson found a way to continue to play for retirement community residents

BC Parks Foundation organizes virtual picnic for the province

Join a B.C.-wide picnic online Saturday, March 28

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

World update, 9:30 p.m. March 27: Positive news in Korea as U.S. hits 100,000 cases

The United States now has the most coronavirus cases of any country in the world

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

COVID-19: Qualicum Beach youngster gets car parade for his sixth birthday

Friends get creative after party cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

We’ve got all the links to make it easier for you

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating 17-year-old girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Mary Cyprich, missing since Thurday, might be in company of Force Forsythe

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Most Read