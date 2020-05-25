Victoria dealer sells Batmobile replica at Arizona auction

When presented with the opportunity to sell a replica Batmobile, Tim Quocksister could not pass up the chance. Quocksister is a longtime luxury car dealer and owner of Silver Arrow Cars in Victoria. His longtime passion for luxury cars has built business to be one of the most reputable dealerships in the industry. It comes as no surprise that he should sell a Batmobile replica at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Sale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The auction was a four-day event between Jan. 11 to 19. The replica Batmobile sold for $165,000 US. During the auction, Quocksister says his company made $7 million in seven days. Quocksister was one of the top contributors at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Sale, bringing 65 cars from his collection to the event.

Quocksister started his career working for Mercedes Benz when he was 18, where he spent four years learning the industry and building his client base. He started his company in 2001.

When travelling to Ontario for business, Quocksister was presented with the opportunity to sell the iconic car. It would seem that selling a Batmobile would be guaranteed profit but according to Quocksister, there are many unknowns when selling a car like this at an auction.

ALSO READ: Victoria car show’s ferry event a highlight for arriving hot-rodders

In order for him to sell the car, he had to first apply to the Barris family and get their permission to sell. George Barris was the original creator of the Batmobile and only a few of the originals are in circulation today.

Quocksister was also unsure what the car would sell for at the auction. “We had no idea what it would bring because you are bringing it to the auction without reserve, so you have no idea what it will sell for,” he says.

The Barris family attended the car auction and watched the sale of the replica vehicle. Quocksister says that the family was enthusiastic to be there and gave their blessing for the sale of the car. He says that the family is very involved in protecting the Batmobile name and making sure that the replicas are sold in good faith.

ALSO READ: False identities used to buy luxury cars in Victoria and ship them to Africa

A notable sale from that weekend, Quocksister says, includes the sale of a 2006 Ford GT selling for $335,000 US. According to Quocksister, the 2006 model of the Ford GT has risen in popularity since the hit movie Ford vs. Ferrari which hit theatres in November 2019.

Quocksister notes that the new generation of luxury car buyer is changing their taste in vehicles. “Your pre-war cars that were meaningful to some of the older generations are becoming less important to the current generation,” he says.

According to Quocksister, the evolution of the internet has changed the industry. The luxury car industry has become smaller and buyers have become more willing to ship a car nationally and internationally, helping his business expand farther than what a small Canadian market could provide. His shop currently conducts about half of its business in the Unites States, the dealership also has a facility located in Scottsdale, Ariz.

ALSO READ: A Driving Force; Tim Quocksister’s Passion for Cars

Quocksister describes his experience in the industry with a laugh. “Passionate and desperate at times.”

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Luxury VehiclesSports Cars



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Tim Quocksister owner of Silver Arrow Cars, shows off 1954 Mercedes Benz. (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)

Tim Quocksister’s luxury car collection at Silver Arrow Cars. Quocksister sold a Batmobile replica at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Auction. (Sarah Schuchard/ News Staff)