Victoria initiative sells nearly $1 million in local business gift cards

Supporting local was made easier last year by a Victoria-based non-profit, which created an online space where shoppers could purchase gift cards from all their neighbourhood businesses in one place.

Instead of having to pop into multiple shops, Support Local BC provided people with a space where they could do all their shopping at once from the safety of their home. Victoria non-profit Think Local First spearheaded the initiative, first launching Support Local YYJ in March 2020 and then expanding it to Support Local BC in late April.

In the year since, $946,328 worth of gift cards were purchased through the site, supporting 1,742 businesses across B.C. In Greater Victoria, gift cards can be purchased from over 200 local businesses, including from food and drink, health and wellness, hospitality, recreation, retail and services categories.

People can also send Support Local BC e-gift cards to someone else who can then redeem them for any of the businesses on the site.

Participating businesses can be found at supportlocalbc.com.

