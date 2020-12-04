Victoria News’ mental health series gets nod for national award

Investigative series, resource guide take a look at mental health in Greater Victoria

Kelly Lord is regaining her footing at the Sandy Merriman Women’s Shelter after mental illness left her isolated and homeless. She was featured in Victoria News’ special series on mental health in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

The first week of December brought some good news for the nation’s publishing industry as the finalists for the Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs) were announced.

Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team received a nod for its coverage on mental health.

The COPAs announced finalists in four divisions this year – academic, consumer, business to business and news media. Under the news media category, Victoria News is one of five finalists from across the nation for Best Investigative Article or Series.

This six-part series takes an in-depth look at mental health systems in Greater Victoria and includes stories from those who have overcome illness as well as those in the community who are struggling to provide services. It was paired with a video series as well as a resource guide. Read the full series online at vicnews.com/tag/mental-health-in-greater-victoria.

A partnership with Monday Magazine saw a 32-page resource guide produced to accompany the series with more Greater Victoria-specific content to help residents connect with the services they need. This guide was made possible by community partners Island Health, United Way of Greater Victoria, Camosun College and the Bateman Foundation Gallery of Nature. Copies of the guide are available in local news offices or online under e-editions at vicnews.com.

The COPAs were established in 2009 and is recognized as a premier digital publishing awards program in Canada due to its neutrality. Presented by Masthead Magazine, it is not affiliated with any trade organization or publishing lobby groups.

Winners will be announced in the new year.

ALSO READ: Black Press Media wins preeminent journalism award for opioid crisis series

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Awards