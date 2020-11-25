Victoria salon inspires more mask recycling

Salon owner Philip Ferreira with the PPE collection box at The Natural Hair Salon, 618 View St. (Mariah Johal photo)

Anyone welcome to drop disposable masks in bin outside View Street shop

A Victoria salon is looking to stock up on masks – used ones.

A mask mandate issued by the provincial health authority Nov. 19 means all residents should be wearing masks in stores and shared public spaces. With the potential correlated uptick in disposable masks, The Natural Hair Salon opted to make it easier for people to recycle them.

“We’ve seen a lot of sad stories recently about masks ending up in the oceans and animals trapped in the strings,” said Natalie Grunberg-Ferreira, general manager. “We’re pretty sick of the environmental damage, so we’ve put a box outside our salon open to the public.”

Grunberg-Ferreira said the response on social media was substantial and has even inspired another salon to do the same.

The mask mandate excludes those who cannot wear masks due to a medical issue or disability and children under the age of two. It is among a series of orders set to expire Dec. 7, unless extended.

The protective equipment recycling box is outside the salon at 618 View St.

