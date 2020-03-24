The Fairmont Empress Hotel at the Inner Harbour in downtown Victoria. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress Hotel closes due to COVID-19

The iconic hotel and all of its services are temporarily closed

Vancouver Island’s hotel icon, the Fairmont Empress Hotel, has temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The hotel, famous for being the residence of royals during official visits and for its elegant high tea service, would usually be heading into its high season as spring and summer begin, but instead the doors have shut.

ALSO READ: Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

“Every day brings new developments related to COVID-19, and as we navigate through these uncertain times and challenging circumstances we do so with the safety of our loyal and valued guests and employees as our highest priority,” said Tracey Drake, director of marketing and public relations in a statement. “In response, and to do our part in halting the spread of this virus, we have made the difficult decision to suspend hotel operations at Fairmont Empress and temporarily close effective Tuesday March 24, 2020. We are currently planning to reevaluate in the coming weeks and will provide updates on a reopening date as information becomes available.”

Suspension includes all hotel operations: guest services, overnight stays, the Willow Stream Spa, the health club and pool and all food and beverage services including at the Q at the Empress and high tea.

ALSO READ: Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht Nation close communities to visitors amidst COVID-19 fears

A handful of employees will remain on the property to maintain emergency services, Drake said.

“This is a challenging time for Victoria and beyond, and our hearts go out to all who have been impacted. We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and stay in close communication with our loyal guests and dedicated employees to ensure that our community is informed, connected and supported through these trying times.”

The last time the Fairmont Empress closed was in 1989, when it closed for several months due to renovations.

Victoria's Fairmont Empress Hotel closes due to COVID-19

