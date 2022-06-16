Walmart Canada opened its newest location in Victoria after a First Nations blessing Thursday morning. (Courtesy Hillside Shopping Centre)

Walmart Canada opened its newest location in Victoria after a First Nations blessing Thursday morning. (Courtesy Hillside Shopping Centre)

Walmart Canada opens newest location at Hillside Shopping Centre

New Victoria store will feature pharmacy, medical centre

Walmart Canada has officially opened its latest location at Hillside Shopping Centre, its first new store in B.C. since 2018.

Opening Thursday morning (June 16) to cheers, the 1450,000-square-foot store will offer an assortment of grocery options and general merchandise while employing approximately 350 associates.

“Our customers have been waiting for this and there has been so much excitement in the local community. Our associates have been preparing for months,” said store manager Garrett Lawrence.

A Walmart Pharmacy is slated to open at the store in the coming weeks, along with a 4,000-square-foot Jack Nathan Health medical centre featuring paramedical services such as chiropractic, physiotherapy and a media spa.

“We are thrilled to be growing in Victoria,” Derrek Cuschieri, Walmart Canada’s vice president of operations for western Canada, said in a press release. “Our customers will benefit from having a store close to the downtown core where they can choose to shop in-store or online.”

The store will be open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

ALSO READ: The Home Depot gains expansion work in University Heights redevelopment plan

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Previous story
Canada says world cannot allow Russia, China to dominate critical minerals market

Just Posted

Bingo is back at little free libraries across Greater Victoria, including this student-built one near Bowker Creek behind Oak Bay High. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Bingo’s back at little free libraries across Greater Victoria – with prizes

Walmart Canada opened its newest location in Victoria after a First Nations blessing Thursday morning. (Courtesy Hillside Shopping Centre)
Walmart Canada opens newest location at Hillside Shopping Centre

The two-bay Saanich Fire Station No. 2, in operation since 1978 on Elk Lake Drive at Royal Oak Drive, is up for replacement. The municipality aims to build an eight-bay hall on adjacent land. A public hearing related to the project will likely happen this summer. (Google Streetview)
Tree removal an issue, but Saanich council sends fire hall project to public hearing

Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said the draft OCP promises a more holistic approach. Council has scheduled a public hearing June 27 after giving two readings to the OCP bylaw. (Courtesy of the Town of Sidney)
Sidney’s draft Official Community Plan set for public hearing June 27